Paul E. Kreilein, age 87 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:10 a.m. on , 2020 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Paul was born in Jasper, Indiana on , 1932 to Anton “Tony” and Emma (Scherle) Kreilein. He married Luella Heitz on , 1956 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, IN.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served as a radio operator in the Korean War, and was a lifetime member of the Jasper VFW Post #673.

Paul retired from the Haysville Mill after 38 years of service where he served as the Operations Manager. He was also a part time farmer.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper. He was a former member of the Jasper Moose and Jasper Outdoor Recreation. Paul was fundamental in helping to start the Haysville Volunteer Fire Department.

He enjoyed being a Ham Radio operator and hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was an avid I.U. Basketball and St. Louis Cardinal’s fan, enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and always had a joke to share.

Surviving are his wife, Luella Kreilein of Jasper, three sons, Michael Kreilein (Carla), Newport News VA, Philip Kreilein (Sharie), Haysville, and Andrew Kreilein (Elaine), Bretzville, three grandchildren, Kevin, Will and Jack Kreilein, four step grandchildren, Morgan, Adrian, Evan, and Natalie, four step great grandsons, Evan, Julian, Max, and Owen, three sisters, Kathleen Oser (Jerome), Huntingburg, Carol Gwaltney (Vincent), New Harmony, IN, and Phyllis “Jane” Winkel, Jasper.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Paul E. Kreilein will be held at 9:30 a.m. on , 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper. The VFW Post #673 will conduct military grave site rights.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on , 2020 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.