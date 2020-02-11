Perry County Sheriff’s Looking For Driver in Criminal Mischief Case

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a case of someone taking a joy ride in an open field of grass.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a criminal mischief complaint where a vehicle drove onto an unowned field of grass directly off State Road 37. The vehicle started driving in circles, damaging the property.

This incident is reported to have occurred Sunday night at around 1:30 am.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Perry County Central Dispatch at 812-547-2441.