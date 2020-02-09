Pollos Loco wins Teen Outback Trivia Night

Do you know what the name of that big horn the Swiss play in the Alps or could you identify a very pixilated sports Logo? Pollos Loco can. Pollos Loco is a team of Hasse, Bartlet, and Brinkman families and they returned to win the Teen Outback Trivia Night. They answered more trivia questions correctly than 62 other teams. The Teen Outback Trivia Night is an annual fundraising tradition in its 5th year. The Teen Outback was granted the event from the Dubois County Community Foundation, which ran the contest for 7 years prior and had a first-time team count of 27. 63 teams is the most ever for the event. The total dollars raised from night’s trivia night will be released later this week. Teams with some hilarious names consisted of eight members racking their brains through 9 rounds of trivia questions in a variety of categories. After tie-breakers were determined Pollos Loco captured first, Marky Mark and the Drunky Bunch placed second and Freedom Bank was third. The last-place team, Nacho Average Squad, at the bottom of the 63 team field. WBDC which has had a top ten placing team in all 12 years of Trivia Nights again placed in the top ten, this year tied for sixth. By the way, that long horn placed in the Swiss Alps is an Alphorn.

