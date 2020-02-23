Registration for the Jasper Cross Country Wildcat 5K Run and Walk has begun.

Posted By: Celia Neukam February 23, 2020

Registration for the 7th annual Jasper Cross Country Wildcat 5K Runaway Run and Walk has begun.

The 5K will be held on Saturday, April 11th at 9 AM at the Jasper High School.

The run is a family-friendly event and strollers and pets are allowed.

Participants will receive a t-shirt after March 21st if registered while supplies last.

The registration fee is $15 before march 21st.

After the 21st the fee raises to $20.

To register go to runsignup.com/race/in/jasper/wildcatrunaway5K

