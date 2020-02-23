Registration for the 7th annual Jasper Cross Country Wildcat 5K Runaway Run and Walk has begun.
The 5K will be held on Saturday, April 11th at 9 AM at the Jasper High School.
The run is a family-friendly event and strollers and pets are allowed.
Participants will receive a t-shirt after March 21st if registered while supplies last.
The registration fee is $15 before march 21st.
After the 21st the fee raises to $20.
To register go to runsignup.com/race/in/jasper/wildcatrunaway5K
Be the first to comment on "Registration for the Jasper Cross Country Wildcat 5K Run and Walk has begun."