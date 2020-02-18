Registration open for Women’s Wilderness Weekend

A women’s only event is coming to Patoka Lake.

Patoka Lake will be hosting a Women’s Wilderness Weekend from April 24th through the 26th.

This event will start at the Patoka Lake Nature Center and include overnight camping for the duration of the weekend.

Women ages 16 and older can participate in activities including in-depth archery lessons, kayaking, kayak fishing, wild edibles, wilderness first aid, self-defense, hunting basics and more.

Meals will be provided on Saturday and Sunday. Camping will take place in the modern electric campgrounds.

Pre-registration is required by April 10th. There is a registration fee of $65/participant.

For more information or to register, call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at (812)-685-2447.