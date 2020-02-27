Rockport Man Arrested for Murder

A Rockport man was arrested for murder earlier this morning.

19-year-old Joseph Allen Petry of Rockport was arrested this morning on charges relating to the murder of 18-year-old Zane Lee of Rockport.

Wednesday evening, Spencer county Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of shots fired in the area of Seminary and South 9th Street in Rockport.

Officers from the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department, Rockport City Police and Indiana State Police arrived on scene and discovered Lee, who was shot. Police gave on scene life-saving measures until Spencer County EMS arrived on scene and took over the care of the patient, but Lee eventually died of his injuries.

An autopsy for Lee has been scheduled for Thursday.

Petry is being held at the Spencer County Detention Center.