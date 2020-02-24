Rockport Man Arrested for Possession of Explosive Devices

A tip regarding drug activity led to the discovery of explosive devices in Rockport.

38-year-old Jesse Chancellor of Rockport was arrested Friday on 22 Level 5 Felony Counts of Possession of a Destructive Device, 4 Level 6 Felony Counts of Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 6 Felony count of Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony count of Possession of over 5 Grams of Hash Oil, a Class B Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor Count of Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and a Class C Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On Friday, February 21st, The Rockport Police Department received a tip about drug activity at a residence in Rockport.

When officers arrived at the residence of Chancellor to conduct a search, officers found a box of several explosive devices. Officers requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team. The EOD Team took the devices into their possession.

Chancellor was arrested and lodged in the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center. Chancellor is currently being held on a $30,000 cash-only bond.