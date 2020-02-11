Saint Meinrad To Host Piano and Viola Concert

If you’re interested in viewing and listening to live music in a calm and religious setting, St. Meinrad Archabbey may be the place for you.

Saint Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad will host a piano and viola concert on Sunday, February 23. The concert will take place at 3 p.m. Central time in St. Bede Theater.

Pianist Clare Longendyke and violist Rose Wollman will present a program called “Homage to Nadia Boulager.” It consists of four pieces by Boulager and her composition students.

As a duo, Wollman and Longendyke have premiered, transcribed, and adapted new viola and piano duo works, while unearthing lesser-known gems by well-known composers.

The program is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at (812) 357-6501. For updates on the day of the performance, call (812) 357-6611.