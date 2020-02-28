Special stained glass exhibit coming to Saint Meinrad

A special exhibit is coming to Saint Meinrad next month.

Stained glass designs from the Emil Frei Studio in St. Louis will be displayed from March 3rd to April 14th in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery in Saint Meinrad.

“Sacred Transmitted” is a collection of liturgical stained glass designs that explore the living tradition of sacred art.

Art pieces from the Emil Frei Studio reveal what is typically hidden: the artist’s working designs.

The studio has thrived for five consecutive generations.

By coming, you see a vast array of designs that span over a century and gain insight into a critical part of the artistic process.

For library hours, call (812)-357-6401 or (812)-987-7311 or visit the Archabbey Library’s website at saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Those wanting to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.