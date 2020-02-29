Spencer County man arrested after brief chase ends with crash

A Spencer County man is behind bars after leading police on a chase.

Indiana State Troopers tried pulling over 37-year-old Joshua Taylor of Lamar for improper registration in Boonville on Thursday.

But when Taylor failed to stop, a chase began.

Troopers say Taylor almost crashed into another vehicle before serving and losing control of the wheel.

He then went off the roadway, striking a pole before crashing into Boonville business.

ISP says the people inside the business at the time were not hurt.

Police later learned that his driver’s license was suspended and report finding multiple smoking pipes when searching the vehicle.

Taylor was booked into the Warrick County Jail on Bond and charged with felony counts of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of possession of paraphernalia reckless driving, and driving while suspended.