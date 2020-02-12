State lawmakers helping homeless Hoosier veterans

State lawmakers are lending a helping hand to homeless Hoosier veterans.

Indiana House of Representatives and over 30 Indiana Legion members put together nearly 250 hygiene kits and 250 emergency food kits at the Statehouse on Monday.

Prior to this, lawmakers launched a donation drive at the statehouse and collected over 7,000 perishable foods and hygiene items.

House Lawmakers also created a social media campaign using the hashtag “Help Hoosier Heroes” to raise awareness about veteran homelessness.

U.S. Army Veteran and State Representative, Stephen Bartels, says the House of Representatives chose Indiana’s American Legion as their bipartisan philanthropy project in the 2020 legislative session.

Indiana Legion is the largest veterans service organization in the state and nation and dedicated to providing service to veterans, their families, and their communities.