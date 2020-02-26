Strassenfest Pageant Applications Now Open

Applications for Jasper Strassenfest Pageants are now open.

If you or your child wants to participate in the Jasper Strassenfest Miss, Jr. Miss, or Little Miss and Little Mister pageants, applications can be found at jasperstrassenfest.org. Jasper Strassenfest Miss, Jr. Miss, Little Miss, and Little Mister pageants will be held Saturday, July 25th at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. The deadline to apply is May 31st.

New this year, the onstage portion of the pageant will begin at 3:00 pm.

All applicants must live in the Greater Jasper School district and meet the following age requirements: Miss Strassenfest applicants must be young women, at least 17 years of age and cannot have had her 21st birthday as of July 30, 2020.; Jr. Miss applications are open to young ladies entering 7th or 8th grade as of the 2020/2021 school year.; Little Miss and Little Mister applicants must be at least 7 years old on or before July 30th, 2020 and no older than 8 years old by August 2nd, 2020.

The Miss and Jr. Miss pageants include scholarships awarded to Queens and 1st runners-up. A variety of additional prizes, donated from generous sponsors, are also included for the entire court and contestants of all pageants.