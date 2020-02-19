Students receive ministry of acolyte at Saint Meinrad

Sixteen priesthood students from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, IN, received the ministry of acolyte on February 13, in the Seminary’s St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel. Archbishop Charles Thompson, of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, installed the acolytes.

The seminarians receiving the ministry were:

Gregory S. Caldwell, Diocese of Burlington, VT

Michael P. Clawson, John Geis and Matthew R. Perronie, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Benjamin R. Horn, Diocese of Lexington, KY

Dustin S. Hungerford, Archdiocese of Louisville, KY

Dongju (Andrew) Kim and Sejin (Joseph) Nam, Diocese of Busan, South Korea

Willy Kyagulanyi, Glenmary Home Missioners

Mark S. Miller, Diocese of Crookston, MN

Chukwunonso C. Ohanaka and Brent M. Thayer, Diocese of Nashville, TN

Zachary D. Samples, Diocese of Springfield, IL

Nathaniel Szidik, OSB, and Kolbe Wolniakowski, OSB, Saint Meinrad Archabbey

Roarke J. Traynor, Diocese of Manchester, NH

An acolyte assists a deacon or priest, primarily in the celebration of Mass. He attends to the needs of the altar and may distribute Communion as an auxiliary minister. He also may be entrusted with the public veneration of the Blessed Sacrament, but does not give the Benediction, which is reserved for a priest or deacon.