SWICACC and Dubois County CASA To Host Childhood Sexual Abuse Prevention Training

An important free training to prevent childhood sexual abuse is being offered to all members of the community. “Protecting Your Children: Advice From Child Molesters” will be held on February 18 at Pine Ridge Elementary in Birdseye.

The training will be facilitated by local law enforcement investigators and Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC), in partnership with Dubois County CASA. Anyone who wants to keep the children in their lives safe will benefit from this training. Refreshments including a free nacho bar will be provided.

The training curriculum was developed by Cory Jewell Jensen, M.S. who has spent nearly 30 years working with and interviewing sex offenders and shares her research nationally with law enforcement, child abuse prevention groups and parents. Please text or call 812.639.0143 to RSVP.