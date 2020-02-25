Tell City man arrested in connection with fatal December crash

A man has been arrested on charges connected to a crash that left a Tell City woman dead last year.

29-year-old James Brownlee was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .08 or more, causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and reckless homicide.

Officials say Brownlee crashed into 51-year-old Sharon James of Tell City last December. James died a day later at the University of Louisville Hospital. Brownlee was seriously injured.

Brownlee was booked into the Perry County Detention Center without bond.