Tell City man arrested in connection with fatal December crash

A man has been arrested on charges connected to a crash that left a Tell City woman dead last year.
29-year-old James Brownlee was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .08 or more, causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and reckless homicide.
Officials say Brownlee crashed into 51-year-old Sharon James of Tell City last December. James died a day later at the University of Louisville Hospital. Brownlee was seriously injured.
Brownlee was booked into the Perry County Detention Center without bond.
