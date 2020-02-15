Trailer home a total loss after fire

No injuries are reported after a trailer fire on the north side of Jasper.

Firefighters responded to a trailer fire near North Portersville Road and Ann Lane on Friday evening.

Jasper Fire Department Chief, Kenny Hochgesang, says the fire was caused by a heat lamp under the trailer.

We’re told the residents were using the lamp to thaw their waterlines.

Hochgesang says the trailer is a total loss.

Five trucks and 21 firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half.