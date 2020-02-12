Two musical acts performing together at Jasper Arts Center

Two different musical acts are performing on a local stage…at the same time.

Tonic Sol-fa and The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience are teaming for one big performance at the Jasper Arts Center.

Tonic Sol-Fa is an Acappella ensemble and is known for being a “vocal kaleidoscope. “

The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience is known for taking giving traditional pop music a big band feel by implementing vocal jazz and swing with a contemporary punch.

The performance takes place on Saturday, February 22nd at 7:30 pm at the Jasper Arts Center.

Tickets are on sale now at jasperarts.org or by calling (812)-482-3070.