Two staff members from Wabash Valley Correctional Facility get opportunity of a lifetime

Two staff members from the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility are getting the chance to follow their college dreams.

Correctional Officer Tawni Miller was presented with a check of $3,000 on behalf of the Rose Vaisvilas Public Service Scholarship.

Rose Vaisvilas was a well-respected Director of Medical Services for the Department of Corrections (DOC) and was an individual who stood out amongst others in her field.

Miller’s application and dedication towards her future is similar to Rose’s career in the DOC.

Miller is currently working towards her Human Resources Degree at Ivy Tech in Terre Haute, and plans on attending St. Mary of the Woods in Terre Haute for her Master’s Degree.

She graduated in the fall of 2016 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

Registered Nurse Anne Conner was presented with a $1,000 scholarship as part of the Part-Time Student Scholarship.

Conner is currently working on her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing at the University of Southern Indiana.

She currently works at the facility for the contractor, Wexford, who provides medical care to the offender population.

Both of the scholarships are made possible through the Correctional Professionals Assistance Fund of Indiana.