Vincennes Man Arrested for Sending Inappropriate Pictures to Undercover Detective; Incarcerated in Virginia

A Vincennes man was arrested on Friday after sending inappropriate photos to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl but turned out to be an undercover detective out of Virginia.

On September 23rd, 2019, undercover detectives with the Henrico Police Vice Investigations unit out of Henrico, Virginia were browsing a social networking site when 49-year-old Jerry Lee Lewis of Vincennes messaged the detectives, asking for a picture.

Detectives state that they said, under the guise of an underage girl, that she was young. When Lewis asked how old the girl was, detectives responded by saying she was 13. Lewis replied by stating that he was 18 and sent an inappropriate picture of himself to the supposed girl.

Lewis then asked to see inappropriate pictures of the undercover detective, as well as continued to speak on other platforms.

After a multi-month investigation, Lewis was arrested and extradited from Vincennes to Henrico County, Virginia. Lewis was then booked at Jail West in Virginia.