Virginia Rose Buerckley, age 91, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:08 p.m., on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born March 28, 1928, in English, Indiana, to Dana and Irene (Fetic) Welch; and married Cecil R. Buerckley on May 7, 1971. Virginia worked as a cashier at the former 231 Plaza Truck Stop and was co-owner of Cecil’s Printing until 1995. She was a member of the Baptist Church in English and attended the Church of the Nazarene in Huntingburg; was a member and treasurer of St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary; enjoyed reading and going on walks; and loved caring for her grandchildren and being with family. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil R. Buerckley, who died on January 17, 1998; her mother and father; and one brother, Bobbie Welch.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Sue (Charles) Fraze of Huntingburg; one son and daughter-in-law, Doug (Kathy) Denbo of Indianapolis; five grandchildren, Jeff (Amy) Fraze, Kimberly (Roger) Kissling, Greg (Lisa) Fraze, Annie Jones and Sean (Estee) Denbo; two step-grandchildren, Sallie (Zac) Howerton and Julie (Cody) Allen; and by thirteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Virginia Rose Buerckley will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Hamilton Cemetery near English, Indiana. Pastor William Covey will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m., on Saturday , the day of the service. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com