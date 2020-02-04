Washington Police Department urging residents to keep car doors locked at night

The Washington Police Department is urging residents to keep their cars locked at night after an increase in unlocked vehicle thefts.

Police say there has been a surge in vehicle thefts over the past few months.

Instead of breaking into the vehicles, police believe the suspects are trying car doors to see if they are unlocked.

Although there have been several arrests, police say more need to be made.

If you see any suspicious activity at night, call the Washington Police Department at (812)-254-4410, or if it’s an emergency, call 911.