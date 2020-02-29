Washington Police seize $9,000 of meth in drug bust

Two people are behind bars after a drug bust in Daviess County.

Washington Police and members of the DEA Task Force arrested 41-year-old Beth Walker of Odon at her residence on an active warrant for Dealing Methamphetamine on Thursday.

Police report finding 22-grams of methamphetamine and other drug-related items while searching the residence.

Both Walker and 39-year-old Nathan Tosti were arrested and face additional charges of dealing methamphetamine and other drug-related charges.

In total, officers report seizing over 90 grams of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $9,000 dollars.

The Indiana State Police, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and the Odon Police Department helped with the investigation and making the arrests.