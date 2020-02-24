West Baden Man Arrested on Misdemeanor Drug Charges

A West Baden man was arrested last week on misdemeanor drug charges.

On Thursday, February 20th, Indiana State Police Sergeant Mike Allen stopped Thomas Moffitt in West Baden for driving with false and fictitious license plates.

Sergeant Allen saw that Moffitt was under the influence and took him to IU Health Hospital in Paoli where a drug evaluation was done. Moffitt tested positive for THC. Later on in the investigation, Allen found marijuana residue in Moffitt’s shoe as well as a baggie of marijuana down Moffitt’s pants.

Moffitt was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail on a Class B misdemeanor count of Possession of Marijuana, a Class C Misdemeanor count of Possession of Paraphernalia, and a Class C misdemeanor count of OWI controlled substance.