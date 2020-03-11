12 Roads Closed in Dubois County Due to Flooding

Due to flooding many roads in Dubois County have closed.
Here is a current list of all the closed roads.
- CR 875 West, South of CR 150 North
- CR 50 North, West of CR 750 West
- CR 800 West, North of CR 300 South – River Bottoms
- Division Road, East of CR 600 West
- Stewart Road, Off of Division Road
- CR 620 West, Dillon Creek
- CR 150 South, West of Old Huntingburg Road
- Ell Creek Road, North of CR 400 South
- CR 300 North, West of CR 175 East
- Old Huntingburg Road, North of CR 400 South
- CR 400 South, West of Ell Creek Road
- 1st Street – Huntingburg, West of CR 75 West
