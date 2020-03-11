12 Roads Closed in Dubois County Due to Flooding

Due to flooding many roads in Dubois County have closed.

Here is a current list of all the closed roads.

CR 875 West, South of CR 150 North

CR 50 North, West of CR 750 West

CR 800 West, North of CR 300 South – River Bottoms

Division Road, East of CR 600 West

Stewart Road, Off of Division Road

CR 620 West, Dillon Creek

CR 150 South, West of Old Huntingburg Road

Ell Creek Road, North of CR 400 South

CR 300 North, West of CR 175 East

Old Huntingburg Road, North of CR 400 South

CR 400 South, West of Ell Creek Road

1st Street – Huntingburg, West of CR 75 West