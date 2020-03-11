12 Roads Closed in Dubois County Due to Flooding

Posted By: Celia Neukam March 22, 2020

Due to flooding many roads in Dubois County have closed.

Here is a current list of all the closed roads.

  • CR 875 West, South of CR 150 North
  • CR 50 North, West of CR 750 West
  • CR 800 West, North of CR 300 South – River Bottoms
  • Division Road, East of CR 600 West
  • Stewart Road, Off of Division Road
  • CR 620 West, Dillon Creek
  • CR 150 South, West of Old Huntingburg Road
  • Ell Creek Road, North of CR 400 South
  • CR 300 North, West of CR 175 East
  • Old Huntingburg Road, North of CR 400 South
  • CR 400 South, West of Ell Creek Road
  • 1st Street – Huntingburg, West of CR 75 West

