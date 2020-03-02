2 Hoosiers test positive for coronavirus; brings Indiana’s total up to 6

Two more Hoosiers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This brings Indiana’s total number of cases up to six.

The Indiana State Department of Health says the patients reside in Adams County and Boone County.

This comes after officials announced that an elementary school student in Hendricks County and an adult in Noble County tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Indiana’s two other COVID-19 cases are in an adult who lives in Hendricks County and an adult from Marion County.