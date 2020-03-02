2 more coronavirus cases confirmed; brings Indiana’s total up to 4

Two more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to four.

A Hickory Elementary School student in Avon has tested positive for the virus, according to the Hendricks County Health Department.

All Avon Community Schools are closing their doors until March 20th as a precaution

Students and staff will return to school on Monday, April 6th, after their spring break.

A case of COVID has also been confirmed in Noble County in Northeastern Indiana.