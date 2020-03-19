2020 Primary Election NOT Postponed; Still Scheduled for May 5th

Gov. Holcomb’s update on Covid-19 State plans on March 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. mentioned, at this time there is no change for the 2020 Primary for the State of Indiana. The 2020 Primary Election is scheduled on May 5, 2020.

As the Dubois County Election Board prepares for the Primary we would like to encourage you to know some options to help yourselves stay protected. Please keep a few dates in mind:

Voter Registration closes April 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

If you need to register to vote or update your registration, you must do this prior to April 6, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Registrations received after April 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. will be processed after the May 5, 2020 Primary election.

To register or update your voter registration status we ask you to go to: www.indianavoters.com .

Early Voting by mail:

This is a two-step process.

Request and return a signed application to vote by mail. Filled out ballot must be returned to Clerk’s office.

Applications can be received by going online at: https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/2402.htm or by calling Clerk’s office: 812-481-7035.

DEADLINE: Applications to vote by mail must be returned to the Clerk’s office for processing no later than April 23, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. This will prompt the Clerk’s office to mail you the ballot.

DEADLINE: Ballots must be returned to the Clerk’s office no later than noon on May 5, 2020 at noon.