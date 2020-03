56 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indiana

There are now 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana.

The Indiana State Department of Health made the announcement earlier today.

Here is the list of cases by county:

Adams

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Bartholomew

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Boone

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Clark

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Fayette

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Floyd

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Franklin

Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Hamilton

Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Hendricks

Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

Howard

Cases: 5

Deaths: 0

Jennings

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Johnson

Cases: 3

Deaths: 1

Lake

Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

LaPorte

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Madison

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Marion

Cases: 19

Deaths: 1

Noble

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Owen

Cases: 1

Deaths:

St Joseph

Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

Tippecanoe

Cases: 1

Deaths:

Wayne

Cases: 1

Deaths:

Wells

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0