Antonio Cordero Varela, age 50 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:45 p.m. on , 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Antonio was born in Pinar Del Rio, Cuba on to Maximo Varela and Caridad Cordero. He married Ingrid Gonzalez on , 2009, in Miami, Florida.

He worked for Farbest Foods in Huntingburg.

He enjoyed listening to music, dancing and spending time with family.

Surviving are his wife, Ingrid Varela of Jasper, one daughter; Yirina Varela, Jasper, one son; Antonio Varela Jr., one stepdaughter; Michelle Gonzalez, Jasper, one granddaughter; Solonge Navarro, his mother; Caridad Cordero, three sisters; Alicia Varela (Daniel), Jasper, Yamilet Varela, Jasper, and Yamilia Varela, Cuba.

Preceding him in death was father, Maximo Varela.

Private services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Homes in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

www.becherkluesner.com Online condolences may be made at