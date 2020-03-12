Bedford Man Arrested on Harassment and Stalking Charges

A Bedford man was arrested on harassment and stalking charges.

80-year-old Samuel Shaw of Bedford has been charged with a Level 6 Felony count of Stalking and a Class B Misdemeanor count of Harassment.

Indiana State Police Bloomington Post initiated a criminal investigation in January of this year, after receiving information from a Bedford couple that they were being stalked and harassed by a local man.

The investigation revealed that Shaw had allegedly been stalking and harassing a Bedford couple since March of 2019. Shaw had made repeated phone calls to the couple’s business and pursued them by driving past their residence and business on several occasions. The investigation also revealed that Shaw had violated a cease and desist order.

After reviewing the investigation, the Lawrence County Prosecutor requested a warrant for Shaw’s arrest. Shaw was arrested at his residence on March 11 and is currently being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a $7,500 bond.