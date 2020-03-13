Bishop Siegel Says Masses To Continue, But Asks Sick Attendees To Stay Home

Catholic masses are set to continue as planned, however, sick attendees are asked to stay home.

Bishop Joseph Siegel of the Evansville Diocese says that local catholic churches will hold masses as they would normally, but says that if an attendee is sick, it won’t be a sin if they decide to stay home.

Other area religious entities are taking precautions as well.

Area parishes have halted serving Eucharist due to the flu and The Sisters of St. Benedict is canceling community meetings for this weekend due to the coronavirus.

The Benedictine Hospitality Center will not house overnight guests for the next 30 days.