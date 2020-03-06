BREAKING: Emergency Crews Responding To Incident Involving School Bus and Power Line

Emergency Crews responded to 600 North off of US 231 to the report of a Northeast Dubois school bus accident involving power lines down.

According to Northeast Dubois School Corporation’s Facebook page, their Bus 11 came upon a low hanging utility line that wrapped around the bus.

Students were on the bus at this time. Dubois REC recommended that students stay on the bus until crews could determine if lines are energized or not.

Crews removed the line and assisted in getting the students safely off the bus and onto another one.

Students are now at school and are safe.