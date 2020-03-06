Casino night coming to Santa’s Lodge in Santa Claus

Get your poker face ready!

The Santa Claus Museum and Village and Relay for Life Team H-A-P-P-Y are hosting their fifth annual Casino Night event.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, March 14th in the Celebration Room at Santa’s Lodge.

Food and alcohol will be provided by local Spencer County businesses.

Doors open at 5:30 central CDT with music provided by Leo Gronquist.

“Casino Party Experts” are providing the casino atmosphere with casino-style tables and professionals from 6-9 pm.

A basket auction is also scheduled for the night.

Tickets are $50 per person.

For tickets and for more information about Casino Night, call Faith at (812)-431-7038.