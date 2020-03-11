CDC awards Indiana $10.6 million for coronavirus response

Indiana is receiving some extra help in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Center for Disease Control is awarding over $560 million to state and local jurisdictions in support of the coronavirus response.

According to the list, Indiana is awarded a total of $10.6 million.

“State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, Alex Azar. “CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”

“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus in communities across the country.”

President Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020.

The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories, and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response.