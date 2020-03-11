Chase on I-69 ends after Suspect Crashes, Driver and Passenger Arrested

at approximately 8:34, Trooper Angermeier was patrolling I-69 near the 51 mile-marker in Pike County when he used his radar and clocked a northbound 2014 Jaguar at 116 mph. Trooper Angermeier activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and continued to travel north at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued north into Daviess County reaching speeds over 150 mph before exiting the interstate to US 150 at Washington. The driver lost control as he was attempting to turn west onto US 150 and collided into a concrete wall. Two males immediately exited the vehicle and ran northwest. After a brief foot chase, Trooper Angermeier apprehended the driver, who was identified as Benjamin Harrison, 24, of Miami, Florida. The other male continued to flee on foot. Additional officers from Indiana State Police, Washington Police, and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrived and set up a perimeter while Washington Police Sergeant Greg Dietsch and his K-9, Drago, searched the area. Approximately 14 minutes later the passenger, who was identified as Jason Joseph, 23, of Washington, was located lying in a field northwest of I-69 near an exit ramp. Joseph was arrested without further incident. Harrison and Joseph were transported to the Daviess County Jail where they are currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Benjamin Harrison, 24, Miami, FL

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor

Jason Joseph, 23, Washington, IN

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor