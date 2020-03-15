Childcare Services can remain open during the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Indiana Department of Insurance has addressed concerns about childcare facilities being open during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

We’re told that facilities that provide services such as childcare and meals to the community should not be worried that they will lose their liability insurance if they remain open during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

There are no reasons to believe that any carrier would be or is denying coverage at this time.

At this time, childcare facilities will maintain liability insurance if they choose to remain open and follow their normal protocol for children who may have an illness.

Any facility that has a question about their coverage may contact the Department on Monday during normal business hours at 317-234-8582.