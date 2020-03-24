City of Huntingburg Common Council Meeting to be Streamed on Facebook Live

In accordance with Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order concerning Public Meetings during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the City of Huntingburg Common Council meeting scheduled for today, March 24 at 5:30 p.m. will be conducted through electronic means. The meeting will be available on Facebook Live on the City of Huntingburg’s Facebook page.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.