City of Huntingburg Temporarily Suspends Utility Disconnections

The City of Huntingburg has enacted a Temporary Moratorium on Non-Emergency Utility Disconnections for Non-Payment Services.

Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner announced an Executive Order this morning stating that all non-emergency water, electric, and gas utility residential service disconnections for non-payment of service be temporarily suspended until further executive order.

Basically, this means that if you are late on your utility bill, your power will not be shut off. However, this does not mean you should not pay your bill.

The Executive Order will last seven days and will then be reevaluated.