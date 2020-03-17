County by County Unemployment Rates for January 2020

Dubois County has tied for the second-lowest unemployment in the state.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development released the county by county rates on Tuesday afternoon.

Dubois County had a 2.7 unemployment rate for January.

This is an increase from December’s unemployment rate of 2.0%.

Numbers for the surrounding counties include Martin at 2.9%, Daviess at 3.0%, Spencer at 3.9%, Perry at 3.6%, Orange at 3.8%, Pike at 4.0%, Crawford County at 6.1%, and Warrick County at 3.2%.

The statewide unemployment rate for December was 3.2%.