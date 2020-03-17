COVID-19 testing kits available in Dubois County

No Dubois County residents have been tested for the coronavirus.

The Dubois County Health Department released a statement earlier today.

According to this statement, the county does have nasal swab test kits on hand. However, there is a screening process for those who are critically ill.

The Indiana State Department testing guidelines are as follows

1.) Severe illness with fever and lower respiratory symptoms, constituting:

Admission to the hospital and needing addition critical care support (high flow oxygen, bipap, intubation or admission to the intensive care unit) Negative for other respiratory illnesses, i.e. – influenza

2.) Healthcare workers (inpatient, outpatient, nursing homes, etc.)

Symptomatic with fever and lower respiratory symptoms and in their role has potential or unknown exposure to at risk patients

3.) Long-term care facility residents or prison/jail residents and staff with fever and respiratory illness and otherwise no known COVID-19 contact.

Negative for other respiratory illnesses i.e. – influenza

The Dubois County Health Department is prepared for any monitoring that may be necessary. However, to date, no one has been identified that has required monitoring.

The main symptoms of COVID-19 include: Fever, Cough, and Shortness of Breath.

Most people with these symptoms do not have COVID-19. As with any respiratory illness, if symptoms are mild, please stay at home while ill.

Other factors such as age, health risk, contact exposure, and severity of the illness will require further advice.

Local health officials are urging people with questions about their individual illness or who feel they need further evaluation to contact their health care provider or contact the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Alternative Screening Site at 812-996-6330.

People with respiratory symptoms should take precautions and not expose themselves to others and practice social distancing.