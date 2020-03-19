Deaconess Health Systems Confirm First COVID-19 Test Result

Deaconess Health Systems in Evansville has confirmed that they have their first positive COVID-19 test result.

Reports say that the patient was sent for curbside testing at Deaconess Midtown Hospital from an outpatient facility in Henderson, KY.

The patient has been reportedly contacted and is performing a home quarantine.

Both Indiana & Kentucky Health Departments have been notified.

This is all the information being released at this time.