Deaconess Health Systems Confirms Second Positive COVID-19 Test Result

Deaconess Health Systems in Evansville has confirmed that they have their second positive COVID-19 test result.

Reports say that the patient utilized Deconeness Clinic LIVE, and was sent for curbside testing.

Deaconess Clinic LIVE is an on-demand minor acute illness service that connects employees to a high-quality, experienced Deaconess Clinic provider via a smartphone, tablet, laptop or PC—wherever and whenever they need it.

The patient has been reportedly contacted and is performing a home quarantine.

For more information, visit deaconess.com/coronavirus.