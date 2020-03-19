Deaconess Health Systems Confirms Second Positive COVID-19 Test Result

COVID-19

Posted By: Zach Reuber March 19, 2020

Deaconess Health Systems in Evansville has confirmed that they have their second positive COVID-19 test result.

Reports say that the patient utilized Deconeness Clinic LIVE, and was sent for curbside testing.

Deaconess Clinic LIVE is an on-demand minor acute illness service that connects employees to a high-quality, experienced Deaconess Clinic provider via a smartphone, tablet, laptop or PC—wherever and whenever they need it. 

The patient has been reportedly contacted and is performing a home quarantine.

For more information, visit deaconess.com/coronavirus.

