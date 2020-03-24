Department of Workforce Department Asking for Employee Information Ahead of Possible Layoffs

If your company is planning a mass layoff, it would assist the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) if you could provide employee specific information.

This will assist DWD in processing unemployment insurance (UI) claims more quickly for your impacted staff. The information requested is: Full Name of Employee, Employee SSN, Last Day Worked, Amount of deductible income paid to claimant upon layoff (vacation, sick, PTO, etc). A spreadsheet is attached to assist but DWD will take the information in another format if easier. Also note that you will receive many notices from DWD about those employee separations; please respond to those notices that you deem necessary. A DWD claims investigator will contact you directly if they have any questions.

For the spreadsheet, click here.

Please return the completed spreadsheet to Employverification@dwd.IN.gov

Please share with your employees that unemployment insurance must be filed online, using a computer, tablet or smart phone. Online filing information can be found at www.Unemployment.IN.gov. Individuals should review the Frequently Asked Questions, the Claimant Handbook and/or the online video tutorials on this page. We are asking all employers that if you have the means to assist your employees by allowing them to file for UI from your business, please assist as you can. Any assistance you can provide in getting these important benefits to your employees while preventing the spread of this disease is greatly appreciated.