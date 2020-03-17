Diocese of Evansville Catholic Schools closing due to COVID-19

All Diocese of Evansville Catholic Schools are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are the lengths of school closures by county, effective immediately:

o Daviess – three weeks

o Dubois – three weeks

o Gibson – four weeks

o Knox – three weeks

o Spencer – three weeks

o Vanderburgh – two weeks

o Warrick – three weeks

Effective immediately, all extracurricular meetings, school-sponsored events, fundraisers, field trips and non-essential meetings are canceled through Monday, April 6th.The Catholic Schools Office will reassess the situation at that time.

For more information, please visit evdio.org.