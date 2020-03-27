Doretha R. Mundy, 97, of Huntingburg passed away peacefully at 5:30 am on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Legacy Living of Jasper.

She was born September 16, 1922 in Dubois to Anthony and Clara (McGregor) Rasche. She married Charles (Hanger) Mundy on October 11, 1944 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Seattle, Washington.

Doretha was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Huntingburg, St. Mary’s Ladies Sodality, VFW Post 2366 Ladies Auxiliary (charter member since 1945) and a willing participant in many Card Clubs in Dubois County. She began her work career prior to having children at General Electric in Tell City during the war efforts. After having children she focused on being a stay-at-home Mom for many years. When she did work outside the home she worked at Devine’s Department Store in Huntingburg. This job enabled her to purchase materials to sew beautiful clothing for her children and find many life-long friends. When her children were in high school she wanted to do more with her skills. She bought a used typewriter and practiced at night to learn how to type. She eventually was able to gain employment working for the State Department of Revenue out of the Huntingburg office. She then went to work at the Dubois County Health Department where she retired at the age of 80. She was still connected in friendship with the Health Department staff and her Arjem St. neighbors till the end.

Doretha lost her mother when she was only 8 years old. Her family helped raise her in that difficult time. She was nurtured by her older sisters in Dubois and the Nordoff family of Jasper. We, the surviving children and grandchildren can attest that she was a wonderful and loving gift to us.

She is survived by 3 children, Ron (Jennifer) Mundy, Huntingburg, Coletta (Stan) Wehr, Huntingburg, Julie (Bob, deceased) Dutchess, Jasper, brother Hilbert (Snoball) Rasche, Dubois, 7 Grandchildren, Natalie Wehr, Indianapolis, Jennifer (Kurt) Meyer, New Albany, Nicole (Wehr) McClain, Huntingburg, Philip (Tina) Huddleston, Huntingburg, Faye (Bob) Haygood, Vincennes, Mark Drescher, Huntingburg, Cheryl Riggs, Omaha, Nebraska, 19 Great-grandchildren and 9 Great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her loving husband Charles (Hanger) Mundy, three brothers, Tom, Leroy and Bernard Rasche; three sisters, Verona Terwiske, Lorena Hackman and Rosena Beck.

A church service will be held at a future date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Huntingburg, IN.

Nass and Son will be in charge of arrangements.

