Dubois County Airport Authority Set To Kick Off $7 Million Project

The Dubois County Airport Authority is set to kick off its Runway Project for the Huntingburg Regional Airport this week.

On Friday, Travis McQueen and DCAA President Jim Hunsicker will welcome the public for the kick-off of the Runway Project for the Huntingburg Regional Airport.

The project has taken over 10 years to plan and will cost $7 million dollars. This project will include a 500-foot runway extension, a 180-foot tunnel, protections to the Runway Safety Area, Runway Protection Zone, and other possible extensions.

This extension will allow corporate tenants such as Kimball, OFS Brands, Jasper Engines, Best Chairs, and Masterbrand to fly further, safer, and more economical.

Guest speakers are set to include Senator Mike Braun, Representative Larry Bucshon and Hank Menke.

Parking will be along county roads at the intersection of County Road 200 West & 900 South.