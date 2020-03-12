Dubois County Assisted Living Centers Limiting Outside Visitation

Due to sickness spreading around, several assisted living centers in the Dubois County area have started limiting outside visitors.

Brookside Village, Northwood Retirement Community, St. Charles Health Campus, and Scenic Hills at the Monastery have all confirmed that they are limiting ALL outside visitors with the exception of rare circumstances, such as immediate family members in end-of-life situations or when it is medically necessary for their resident. St. Charles Health Campus tells us that if a family member is running a fever of 100 degrees or more, they are not allowed in the facility.

Not all facilities have verified their restrictions, however, we suggest calling before a visit.