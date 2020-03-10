Dubois County Chamber of Commerce To Host Monthly Networking Events

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce has announced its first monthly networking event.
The event, entitled Chamber Net, will be held at the chamber offices in Huntingburg, located on the second floor of the Old National Bank building.
Attendees are asked to bring business cards and to give a two-minute presentation about themselves and their business.
The first Chamber Net will take place on Wednesday, March 18th from 8 am to 9 am.
