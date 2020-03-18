Dubois County Clerk’s office staying open for crucial business

Although there is limited access to the Dubois County Courthouse because of COVID-19, the clerk’s office will still be available for crucial business.

This includes:

Paying child support

Filing new protective order cases

Applying for marriage license applications.

Upon arrival at the courthouse, please call the Clerk’s office (812-481-7037) to be allowed entry to the building. You will be screened prior to being allowed into the building.

Other items that can be done online:

Find paperwork to file a case at www.indianalegalhelp.org.

Need help filling out protective order filings Crisis Connection is available, 1500 S Meridian Rd, Jasper or call at 812-482-1555.

E-file new cases into the court by going to https://www.in.gov/judiciary/efile/tyler.html.

Pay traffic tickets, court fines and restitution online at www.paygov.us. Or call the Clerk’s office to make a payment over the phone: 812-481-7035.

Update your voter registration: please visit: www.indianavoters.com.

Request an application for vote by mail, please visit https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/2402.htm.

If you have questions about these items or more please call the Clerk’s office 812-481-7035.

Clerk’s office hours: Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Wednesdays open until 6:00 p.m.