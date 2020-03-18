Dubois County Commissioners declare local disaster emergency

The Dubois County Commissioners have declared a local disaster emergency.
By doing this, county officials are authorized to take necessary emergency measures to help with preventing the spread of COVID-19.
This motion also gives the county health officer the authority to forbid public gatherings among other measures.
The declaration also allows the county to apply for and receive emergency supplies from both the state and federal governments.
